Union Pacific Railroad will close Lamms Lane at the intersection of Overstreet Road for two days for rail replacement.
The work is scheduled to be performed from 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept 3.
The rail crossing is in eastern Pettis County south of U.S. Route 50. Crews will be directing traffic to Pony Path Road during the project.
Drivers traveling on Lamms Lane Wednesday or Thursday should plan to take an alternate route.
