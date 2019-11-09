Pansy Lancaster will observe her 93rd birthday Nov. 14.
She was born Nov. 14, 1926, in Indiana.
Pansy was married to the late Henry Lancaster.
She was a waitress and enjoys sewing, housework, reading, the outdoors and coloring books.
Pansy has four children, Emily Cutshall and Mary Lancaster, both of Bogue, Kansas, James Lancaster and Charles Lancaster.
Birthday cards may be sent to Pansy at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center, 3333 W. 10th St., Sedalia, Mo. 65301.
