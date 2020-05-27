Missouri Department of Transportation crews will be repairing bridge decks (driving surface) on southbound Missouri Route 13 bridges over the Deepwater Creek arm of Truman Lake, north of Deepwater in Henry County, from 8 a.m. June 1 to 4 p.m. June 4.
The southbound driving lane will be closed at the Deepwater Creek arm of Truman Lake. Southbound traffic will be shifted to the passing lane across the bridges. Drivers should expect possible delays and signs and message boards will alert them of the approaching work zone.
Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.
