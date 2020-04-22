Law enforcement has seen an increase in speeding incidents since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The Missouri Department of Transportation and local law enforcement have seen an increase in speeding due to lower traffic volumes as a result of COVID-19, according to a MoDOT news release. In a recent test of a section of rural I-70, there were more than twice as many incidents of more than 80 mph compared to last year, according to MoDOT.
“As with preventing the spread of COVID-19, personal responsibility is key to safe driving and ensuring that everyone arrives alive,” MoDOT State Highway Safety and Traffic Engineer Nicole Hood said in the release. “Please do your part to make our roadways safer and not add to the workload of our already overburdened health care providers. Pay attention, drive sober, obey the speed limit, buckle up and put your phone down.”
Law enforcement officers said there is not a known reason for the increase but would guess it is due to the roadways being less crowded and people taking advantage of it.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Sgt. Andy Bell said he thought the people being caught speeding and speeding at higher rates were those who were inclined to speed anyways.
“I think the idea is the people that are being caught speeding now were always speeding,” Bell said. “That was probably their nature to do that anyway. However, because there is less traffic they see an open stretch of road and take advantage of it.
“It’s not for the fact that there’s less of us, our manpower hasn't changed at all,” he continued. “Our enforcement as far as being out there patrolling hasn't changed at all. It’s just I think people having the tendency to want to speed and taking advantage of an opportunity that’s presented itself with the open highways.”
Bell said some MSHP troopers have been asking individuals for the reason why the driver was going so fast. They have received answers like “Oh I was just messing around” or “I was just being stupid.”
“It’s not like they’re late for work or anything like that,” Bell said. “They're just out goofing around more or less. No one’s really specifically said, ‘Well we didn’t think we would see you.’”
One recent report of high speeds was in mid-April where an MSHP trooper caught a vehicle going 143 mph in a 65 mph zone near Sedalia.
“In the incident down there in Sedalia it really came down to two people in their 20s,” Bell said. “He actually told the trooper he was, you know, being stupid essentially. Nothing more than that really. Their overall demeanor was the trooper was pleasant and they weren't trying to outrun anybody. Really the trooper saw him coming at such a high speed he was able to get into position to overtake it otherwise he may not have been able to apprehend that vehicle due to the high speed.”
The Sedalia Police Department has also seen an increase in year-to-date totals for tickets and warnings issued for speeding. According to SPD Cmdr. Joshua Howell, those totals are 31% higher than the previous five-year (2015-19) average. Howell encouraged individuals to stay in the habit of practicing safe driving now especially because he believes there will be a large influx on the roadways whenever people start going out again.
“Once we are off of lockdown and open back up I think we’ll see more traffic than normal as people make up for lost time and (construction) projects that have been held off will kick in...” he said. “Now would be a good time to start practicing for maybe, hopefully a month from now when we’re back in full swing.”
Howell said he wants residents to remember overall traffic safety and that speeding is dangerous.
“Just because traffic is lighter than normal, that doesn't make it any less dangerous,” he said. “It only takes one mechanical failure or one child to step into the street or one car to pull out and we could have a catastrophe so exercise all caution that you normally would during this time.”
