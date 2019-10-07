Mr. and Mrs. Charles Lazenby, of Sedalia, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner hosted by their sons.
Bonnie Jean Franklin and Charles Milton Lazenby were married Oct. 10, 1959, at Camp Branch Baptist Church in Sedalia by E.O. Farrier.
Mr. Lazenby is a Sedalia farmer. Mrs. Lazenby is a homemaker and a volunteer at Birthright.
The couple has four children, Jeffery (Lisa) Lazenby, Steven (Erin) Lazenby, and Bradley Lazenby, all of Sedalia, and Wesley (Sheryl) Lazenby, of La Monte; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
