The Liberty Center Association for the Arts improv troupe will perform two shows this weekend at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Saturday show is recommended for ages 16 and older while the Sunday show is family friendly. Tickets Saturday are $10. Tickets Sunday are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors, students and children under 12.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit libertycentersedalia.com, call 660-827-3228 or stop by the box office at the theatre, 111 W. Fifth St.
