With the temporary closure of all schools in Pettis County until April 3 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, both teachers and students are discovering new and different methods of teaching and learning.
Many schools are turning to computer technology to connect with students. It is a way to provide curriculum resources to the students while helping provide a schedule for students to focus on during this time when few things have a sense of normalcy.
Sacred Heart Schools has created a plan for alternative lessons that some teachers at the school have already implemented.
“Our staff has been incredibly adaptable,” Dean of Students at Sacred Heart said Thursday. “Jane McMullin (high school history instructor) began classes via Zoom Conferencing the very next day after suspending on ground instruction.”
Beginning Monday March 23, all of Sacred Heart’s staff members in grades 6 through 12 will be conducting classes via Zoom Conferencing.
Jones said the school was, “fortunate to have last Tuesday to practice with our students logging in.
“Administration has asked all of our teachers to schedule a minimum of three Zoom Classrooms each week,” he continued. “I've noticed that many of our teachers are already planning for Zoom Instruction every day, which is in excess of our original requirements.”
Jones noted Sacred Heart had multiple teachers already using Google Classroom at the junior high and senior high levels. This allowed those teachers to deliver assignments without any changes whatsoever.
Thursday administrators were in the process of training all of Sacred Heart’s elementary teachers in Zoom Conferencing.
“We will roll out live office hours for those teachers starting Monday of next week,” Jones commented. “These office hours will allow parents to log in and ask questions regarding instruction. Many of our elementary teachers have already begun recording Zoom Lectures and sending them out to parents as well.”
The school has not been alerted to any students in 6-12 who do not have devices.
Director of Technology Marlo Siron has a system in place for checking out IPADS and ChromeBooks according to Jones. He added they expect to identify a few students in the coming days who will need devices.
“I am extremely confident that every single student in 6-12 grades will have full access to our materials in the very near future,” Jones said.
SHS Development Director Liz Van Leer, credited both Jones and Siron for taking the lead on developing a workable plan for the students and teachers.
“Mr. Jones and Marlo Siron were nimble in developing a plan for alternative lessons,” Van Leer said. “The template they created is being shared with other school administrations in the area. As Mr. Jones said, ‘we're all in this together,’
“While we're all in the ever-moving target, SHS is focused on delivering new classroom instruction, not just review,” she added. “Mr. Jones said they took this approach because SHS is equipped with the technology. The strong parent partnership and classroom size are also keys to success.”
While no one knows what the duration of the school closing will be, Jones is optimistic for the new teaching and learning methods.
“I'm just in awe of how quickly our teachers have adapted to a completely new way of delivering instruction,” Jones said. “I'm feeling incredibly optimistic that we can deliver a very effective product and continue on with instruction of new materials immediately.”
