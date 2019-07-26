The Less Webb Memorial Breakfast will be hosted from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at the Sedalia Shrine Club, 1375 Elm Hills Blvd. The club will serve steak and eggs, biscuits and gravy, bloody Marys, coffee, milk and orange juice. The cost is a $10 donation. Funds will support Shriners Hospitals for Children.

