Dear Editor:
I am wondering if the revolving door of our jails, rehabs, and prisons is concerning anyone else but me. The high percentage of people that if taught differently could be contributing members of our community, is appalling.
My suggestion is that we stop telling our people what not to do and start showing them what they should be doing instead. The transition from incarceration and addiction back to "the real world" is for the most part invisible. I want to raise the idea of team S.M.A.S.H.H.O.U.S.E. if just a few of our business owners and leading community members were to band together and start thinking about re-education, rather than just punishment, maybe our future generations won't have to deal with the burden of parents and love ones lost.
Our city is in great need of its own people helping each other. The cream of the crop will rise to the top, but it is supposed to do it together.
Lydia Hays
Sedalia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.