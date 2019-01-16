Dear Editor:
This letter is an expression of gratitude and praise for the management and staff of Fair View Nursing Home.
In early 2016, my sister, Barbara Allyn, was forced to by medical circumstances to sell her beautiful home in Mill Valley CA. Since she had no family there, I convinced her to relocate to Sedalia.
Lacking one hip, along with other health issues, meant she would need 'round-the-clock care.
After exploring our options, my son and I settled on Fair View. We placed Barbara there in May of 2016 and she lived there until her death on December 29.
Although the transition to a new city and unfamiliar surroundings was difficult, having a pleasant, private room in a well-maintained facility and courteous, attentive staff helped make her circumstances a lot more tolerable.
The care Barbara received at Fair View was outstanding.
That has to start at the top with administrator, Mari Stocking, a wonderful, compassionate leader.
To her and entire staff, we, Barbara's family extend deepest gratitude. We would highly-recommend this home to any family confronted with similar long-term care choices.
God bless all the Fair View care-givers.
Lou Barkacs
Sedalia
