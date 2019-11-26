Velma Lewis will observe her 102nd birthday Nov. 29.
She was born Nov. 29, 1917, in Lincoln.
Velma worked as a secretary and she enjoys fashion magazines and clothing, pets and shopping.
Birthday cards may be sent to Vekma at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center, 3333 W. 10th St., Sedalia, Mo. 65301.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.