The Liberty Center Association for the Arts will host auditions for three actors to perform “Every Christmas Story Ever Told.”
Auditions are open to males and females 18 years or older. Each actor will be playing multiple characters. Actors must be enthusiastic, energetic, and willing to take chances. Improv ability is necessary as the roles require the ability to make a scripted show seem unscripted. Described as a “fun, silly show LCAA is seeking fun, silly actors.”
Auditions are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Hayden Liberty Center. Callbacks, if needed, are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21. The first rehearsal is scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 22. Additional rehearsals will be scheduled. Performance dates are Dec 13 to 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.