5th Street Improv will host a show from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Hayden Liberty Center, 111 W. Fifth St. The improv troupe members will put on an evening of TV and movie-themed improv comedy.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at libertycentersedalia.com or by calling 660-827-3228. Additional fees apply for tickets purchased online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.