The Liberty Center Association for the Arts will host three female stand-up comedians Feb. 7.
Maeret Lemons, Tina Dybal and Libby Higgins will perform at the Hayden Liberty Center, 111 W. Fifth St.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Tickets are available at libertycentersedalia.com, by calling 660-827-3228 or by visiting the box office from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
