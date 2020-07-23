Pastor Bob Sorge, "the speaker who can't talk," will be the guest minister at Liberty Life Center, 1501 Driftwood Dr., at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, July 26.
Twenty-five years ago, Sorge was a prominent worship leader and pastor in Rochester, New York, but because of a debilitating vocal injury his voice is reduced to a whisper and he is only able to speak for one hour a day. He is the author of more than 20 books such as “Secrets of the Secret Place” and travels to offer his message of faith and hope.
A love offering will be received and child care is provided. For more information, visit oasishouse.com.
