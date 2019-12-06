Nelson Vargas, once a major drug kingpin and gang leader in one of Chicago's most violent sections, will be guest minister at Liberty Life Center Church Dec. 6-8. Nelson's itinerary includes special service 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Nelson and his wife, Yvonne, will also be guest ministers at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Liberty Life's nurture gathering and the 10:30 a.m. worship services. Child care will be provided and a love offering received at all services.
Nelson will be part of the Liberty Life “Kindness” station, 506 S. Ohio Ave., from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday during the downtown Christmas parade. He will be sharing at a men's prayer breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. All men are invited to attend. For more information, contact Pastor Gary Smith at 660-281-7404.
