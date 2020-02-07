New York Times bestselling author, filmmaker and internationally recognized teacher Joel Richardson will be the guest minister at Liberty Life Center in Sedalia Sunday, Feb. 9 for three special services.
Richardson will be sharing at 9:30 a.m. on the true location of Mount Sinai. At 10:30 a.m. he will speak on Israel, Islam, and the unfolding signs of Messiah's Return. He will return at 6 p.m. to give a Middle East prophetic update including the revival and discipleship movement currently taking place in Iran and Afghanistan.
Richardson is a recognized expert on Bible prophecy and the Middle East. He has been featured on numerous radio, television, and news outlets across the world including appearances with Glenn Beck, Mike Huckabee, Dennis Miller, Sid Roth, Jewish Voice Today, Jim Bakker, Jan Markell, New York Daily News, WND, the Blaze, and many more.
More information on Joel Richardson can be found at joelstrumpet.com.
Childcare will be provided and a love offering will be received at all services. Liberty Life Center is at 1501 Driftwood Dr. For more information, call Pastor Gary Smith at 660-281-7404.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.