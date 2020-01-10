The Cleansing Seminar, a discipleship and deliverance ministry hosted by Liberty Life Center, will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12 with a one-hour orientation at the church, 1501 Driftwood Dr. The seminar's first session is at 2 p.m. Jan. 19.
Registration forms can be picked up at The Shepherd's Place, 305 S. Ohio Ave. The Cleansing Seminar includes 14 weekly teaching and ministry sessions using a study guide with daily homework. A Cleansing Retreat will be hosted the last weekend in April. For more information, call Gary Smith at 660-281-7404.
