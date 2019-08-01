Bruce Hines, of Arlington, Texas, will be guest minister at Liberty Life Center, 1501 Driftwood Dr., at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Hines is the author of the “Exploring Secrets of the Heavenly Realms,” considered one of the most advanced and revelatory book series on the second heaven, fallen angel, and demonic activity.
A special corporate healing and deliverance service will be hosted from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. A love offering will be received at all services. For more information, call Pastor Gary Smith at 660-281-7404.
