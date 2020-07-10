Dr. Timothy Davis of Cleansing the Church Ministries will be the guest minister at Liberty Life Center Church, 1501 Driftwood Dr., at 6:30 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday.
The four-night series is titled "Acts 2020: The Need for Healing and Deliverance in These End Times." These services will include teaching as well as application and ministry.
Davis’ teachings are used by hundreds of congregations around the world to minister and disciple their flocks.
A love offering will be taken each evening and childcare is available. For more information, call 660-281-7404.
