Liberty Life Center Church will host a “Wake Up and Pray” gathering in the front lawn of the Pettis County Courthouse from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18 in observance of the biblical Feast of Trumpets.
The Feast of Trumpets is the first of the three Fall Feasts of the Lord and is considered a dress rehearsal of the return of Christ, the final judgment, and the establishment of His Millennial reign. The shofar blast is a wake-up call and a call to repentance for all with ears to hear. The gathering will include the blowing of the shofar, scripture reading, praise and worship, prayer for our nation and a prayer walk around the courthouse. Bring lawn chairs if desired. Also note no bathroom facilities will be available. For more information, call 660-281-7404.
