The Rev. Tom Stamman of Impact Ministries International will be the guest speaker at Liberty Life Center Church at the morning and evening services Sunday, June 28.
Stamman travels throughout the U.S. and other countries sharing the Gospel message, moving in prophetic gifting, and equipping the church for ministry. Impact Ministries feeds more than 10,000 needy children each month in 15 countries, plants churches, builds orphanages and schools, and establishes farms.
Liberty Life Center, 1501 Driftwood Dr., has services at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Childcare will be provided and a love offering received. For more information, call 660-281-7404.
