The Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department has announced the Liberty Park basketball courts will be closed for approximately seven days beginning Sept. 24 for crews to paint and line the courts.
Liberty Park basketball courts close for painting
- By Democrat Staff
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- "Recovering" Environmental Attorney Manufacturers Reusable Masks
- Sedalia School District 200 expands seating in cafeterias
- City of Sedalia hosts visioning workshop for comprehensive plan
- Amphitheatre to host Tyler Farr, Quiet Riot
- UCM Lifelong Learning Series opens with Nace Brothers performance
- SFCC delays performance of ‘Dearly Departed’
- Sedalia School District 200 confirms additional COVID cases
- State Fair Community College Trustees receive update on Workforce Innovation Center
Most Popular
Articles
- Smithton man accused of killing wife with truck
- Crash Reports Sept. 15
- Command Sgt. Maj. David Gail returns home to neighborhood support
- Three people charged after officers find meth lab
- New mural bringing beauty to downtown Sedalia
- Police Reports Sept. 18
- Sedalia School District 200 Board of Education discusses COVID-19 pandemic
- Undefeated Windsor logs third shutout, 26-0, against Cabool
- The Balloon Lady creates art
- Pettis County adds five COVID-19 deaths
Images
Videos
Commented
- Sticking to my presidential decision (13)
- Letter: COVID-19 problems are over-hyped (5)
- Letter: Radio DJ offers offensive comments (3)
- Bothwell Board looks at finances, new air handlers (3)
- Standing up for our democracy is the top issue (3)
- Letter: Another response to local medical leaders (3)
- Letter: Wearing a mask is best option (2)
- Decision made for General Election vote (2)
- No charges in shooting death of Hannah Fizer (2)
- Pettis County mask lawsuit gets change of judge, venue (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.