Sedalia Parks and Recreation’s annual winter trout restock will be from 11:30 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 1. The Missouri Conservation Department will be restocking the lagoon with approximately 1,300 rainbow trout.
Parks and Rec reminds citizens of the following rules:
• From Nov. 1 to Jan. 31, all trout must be released unharmed.
• Only flies, artificial lures and unscented soft plastic baits may be used for all species.
• From Nov. 1 to Jan. 31, only flies, artificial lures and unscented soft plastic baits may be used for all species.
• From Feb. 1 to Oct. 31, a trout permit is required for any persons of any age to possess trout
For more information, contact Recreation Supervisor Savannah Lynde at slynde@sedaliaparks.com, visit the Sedalia Parks & Recreation Office, 1500 W. Third St., or call 660-826-4930.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.