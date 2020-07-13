The Liberty Park is scheduled to be closed July 13 for the removal of a damaged tree that is in danger of falling on the island. The area will be closed while work is being performed for patrons’ safety and no fishing will be allowed.
Latest News
- One killed, five injured when truck crashes into Sedalia Wendy’s
- 24% of average county population in Missouri has high covid risk
- NJCAA moves fall, winter sports to spring 2021
- Glee stars lead tributes to Naya Rivera
- Missouri lands top JUCO defensive end in class of 2021
- COVID-19 in Missouri and Illinois: By the numbers
- Liberty Park Pond closure
- Head Start accepting applications
Most Popular
Articles
- One killed, five injured when truck crashes into Sedalia Wendy’s
- Historic Pettis County Courthouse Doughboy statue vandalized
- No charges to be filed in 2019 Green Ridge death
- Drive-in movie to be hosted next weekend
- Hughesville Board of Trustees hosts contentious meeting
- New boutique opens, frozen yogurt shop sets grand opening
- Confirmed COVID-19 cases increase overnight in Pettis County
- COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Pettis County
- Sedalia man with child molestation, sodomy
- Sedalia 200 board votes to require masks at graduation
Images
Videos
Commented
- "Why’d they have to end her life?": Friends of Hannah Fizer look for answers, justice (7)
- One killed, five injured when truck crashes into Sedalia Wendy’s (2)
- Nostalgic for Marxism? Check out BLM (2)
- Letter: Avoid violent reactions to problems (1)
- No charges to be filed in 2019 Green Ridge death (1)
- New perspective can make a big difference (1)
- Updated: Sedalia woman killed in deputy-involved shooting (1)
- Sedalia 200 board votes to require masks at graduation (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 13
-
Jul 14
-
Jul 14
-
Jul 15
-
Jul 16
-
Jul 17
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 18
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.