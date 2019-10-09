The Liberty Park Stadium will be the featured Christmas ornament this year in the Sedalia Heritage Foundation’s Commemorative Ornament Series. This will make the 35th year for the series. The limited-edition ornament is a large, 3 1/4-inch frosted white glass ball with a vintage postcard image of the classic ballfield.
Liberty Park Stadium was built in 1937-38 as part of the Depression-era federal Works Projects Administration's (WPA) ambitious building program created to put Americans to work while also contributing to local communities. Sedalia’s 1,000-seat wooden grandstand was one of only four built through the WPA in the state of Missouri during the Great Depression. More than 80 years later the historic ballpark is still being used for its original purpose and serves as a celebrated historical landmark for the city of Sedalia.
To reserve a limited-edition, custom ornament call the Depot Store at 660-826-2932 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The cost is $15.
