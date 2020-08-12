The Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department announced the reopening of the tennis/pickleball courts in Liberty Park after being closed for maintenance improvements.
The courts are open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week, except when they are used by local high school teams. Courts are for tennis and pickleball only. Restrictions include no rollerblades, skateboards, or bicycles, no food or drinks other than water on the courts, and no profanity, alcohol, or tobacco. If two or more people are waiting, players are asked to vacate the court upon completion of the set they are currently playing.
For more information, contact Parks and Rec Director Amy Epple at aepple@sedaliaparks.com or 660-826-4930.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.