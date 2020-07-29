The Liberty Park tennis courts are closed for resurfacing and maintenance improvements. The Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department expects the courts to be open no later than Aug. 10.
Liberty Park tennis courts to temporarily close
- By Democrat Staff
