The Sedalia Public Library is offering a gift tag-making class at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 in the Queen City Room at the library. The class is free of charge and all supplies are provided. No experience is necessary and no skill is required. Participants will make 10 gift tags to take home. Class size is limited, so call 660-826-1314 or email atallman@sedalialibrary.com to register.
