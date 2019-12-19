License Office to close for Christmas By Democrat Staff Dec 19, 2019 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Get a Digital Subscription for 33¢ per day The Sedalia License Office in the Thompson Hills Shopping Center will close at noon Tuesday, Dec. 24 and be closed all day Wednesday, Dec. 25 to observe Christmas. The office will reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sedalia License Office Christmas Office Work Commerce Noon Thompson Hills Shopping Center Reopen × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign Up for Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Email Alerts Would you like to receive our Email Alerts? Headlines sent to your inbox. Contest and Promotions Be the first to know about upcoming contests and local events. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Mail carriers busy this week as Christmas approaches Crash Reports Dec. 19 PCAD board approves 2020 budget Community wins in public safety competition Boonslick to host Christmas crafts SFCC Ag students win honors at state conference Capt. Scism retires from Highway Patrol Photo: SFCC Criminal Justice students donate to Child Safe Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPettis interchange project to receive state fundingArea schools cancel class due to weatherSedalia man charged in Tipton shootingLocal photographer’s work chosen for city cardsSecond round of snow to hit MondayNucor to use clean energy to power millSedalia warming shelter open Sunday, MondayGreen Ridge man receives national agriculture honorPark board, school district reach agreement on poolArea schools cancel class Tuesday Images Videos CommentedSFD fights two-story residential fire Monday (1)City announces Christmas Light Contest winners (1)Sedalia Police warn citizens about scammers (1)Park board, school district reach agreement on pool (1)In defense of grouchy mom (1)Photos: Christmas Parade wows nighttime crowd (1) Upcoming Events Dec 19 American Red Cross blood drive Thu, Dec 19, 2019 Dec 19 Christmas crafts at Boonslick Regional Library Thu, Dec 19, 2019 Dec 26 American Red Cross blood drive Thu, Dec 26, 2019 Online Poll Do you send out Christmas cards? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Calendar Browse Today's events Submit
