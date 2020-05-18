The Sedalia License Office in the Thompson Hills Shopping Center will be closed Monday, May 25 to observe Memorial Day. The office will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday. May 26.
Latest News
- Billie Eilish's home is blurred on Google Street View
- Fred Willard was like a Christmas tree in June, says Jimmy Kimmel
- Shaggy desperately wants to reunite with family amid lockdown
- Tom Oates: Aaron Rodgers is out to prove a point after Packers drafted Jordan Love in the first round
- Empty stadiums? Canceled games? For now, Aaron Rodgers hopes for sports’ return while contemplating societal concerns
- Adam Sandler to star in Hustle
- Kelly Rowland loves getting naked in her back garden
- Drew Barrymore's 1m charity donation
Most Popular
Articles
- Sedalia restaurant gets new location
- Bothwell launches community mask campaign
- Police Reports May 15
- Sedalia 200 approves items for 2020-21 school year
- Pettis marks second day of no new COVID-19 cases
- Pettis County Health Center confirms first COVID-19 death
- Sedalia Park Board approves major Heckart Community Center bids
- COVID-19 cases remain at 69 in Pettis County
- Decision on Missouri State Fair to be made in June
- ‘Murder hornets’ may never arrive in Missouri
Images
Videos
Commented
- Guidelines released for business reopenings in Pettis County (3)
- ‘Murder hornets’ may never arrive in Missouri (2)
- COVID-19 cases increase by five Tuesday in Pettis County (2)
- Not the time for political cheap shots (1)
- Gas prices across Missouri drop due to pandemic (1)
- Pettis County Health Center Administrator guides county through COVID-19 crisis (1)
- Show Me Rockfest will rock on (1)
- Plant the asparagus (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.