The Lincoln Farm Toy Show is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at Lincoln High School, 101 Lamine St. in Lincoln. The event will feature new and old toys for all ages including farm toys, Hot Wheels, M2, banks, diecast toys, NASCAR, construction and collectibles. A craft show and chili dinner will also be available.
Admission is free with donations to the Sundevils Softball team. For more information, call Shannon Ebeling at 660-351-0965.
