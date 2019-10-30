The following students were recently named to the Lincoln R-2 Honor roll for the first quarter of the 2019-20 school year.
Principal’s A Honor Roll
Seventh Grade: Kaitlynn Brown, Matthew Cook, Blake Elrod, Myles Harms, Audrey Keuper, Braylin Paxton, Adisyn Pennell, Thomas Rose, Chase Young.
Eighth Grade: Kindle Bartley, Tucker Braden, Lexie Dulaban, Kolie Duncan, Shelby Jones, Ella Watt
Freshmen: Kyle Eckhoff, Ross Johnson, Connor Lynde, Asia Srader, Lacey Wiggins.
Sophomores: Levi Campbell, Lauren Ferry-Sullentrop, Zoey Gates, Matthew Kreisler, Ethan Marler, Lauren Morgan, Rachel Morgan, Riley Warren.
Juniors: James Cooper, Haley Ebeling, Alexis Harms, Jessica Jones, Alexis Lyon, Lilyan Martinez, Gabriel Mehrens, Hailey Moore, Devon Parrott, Cadyn Paxton, Elizabeth Rose, Savanna Schietzelt, Callie Spunaugle, Jordan Young.
Seniors: Sidney Adams, Hayden Beaman, Brooke Braden, Parker Engles, Bridget Gile, Seth Lakin, Haley Mackey, Jaylyn Mayes, Hannah Reaves, Chloe Reese, Madison Schietzelt, Reanna Schrader, Dalton Stephens, Callie Wolfe.
Scholastic B Honor Roll
Seventh Grade: Elizabeth Botteron, Haley Brennan, Jasmine Cooper, Mariska Defoor, Rebekah Denny, Camden Everhart, Charlize Roberts, Sydney Spry, Lance Stevenson, Emanuel Torres, Alex Vanblaricon.
Eighth Grade: Alekzander Barnes, Taylor Botteron, Zaden Cole, Madison Hoehns, Joseph Kauffman, Allie Keuper, Emma Meyer, Aubrey Reimund, Greg Smith, Courtney Stephens, Abby White.
Freshmen: Taylor Bays, Dallas Drake, Gracyn Eifert, Mackson Hesse, Bryce Koll, Steven Kranz, Shelby Lutjen, Kristen Manning, Kaleb Mundy, Jeffrey Sash, Connor Spry, Joyce Turner, Dustin White.
Sophomores: Walker Beaman, Emily Bonner, Caidence Dillon, Grace Eichler, Carly Haynes, Ariel Hooton, Luke Martinez, Reece Phillips, Caden Smallwood, Jenna Vandaveer, Erica Young.
Juniors: Levi Betts, Logan Carter, Lydia Eckhoff, Gary Kendrick, Aaliyah Kloeppel, Emidio Linares, Kyle Meadows, Carsyn Mertgen, Anna Painter, Reagan Phillips, Angelina Pruitt, Nicole Ridenour, Austin Smith, Samantha Spurr, Josylin Turner, Sidney Wolf.
Seniors: Tanner Bays, Jackson Beaman, Prosche Clinkenbeard, Dustin Hess, Nathaniel Hesse, Bo Kroenke, Kristin Worthley.
