The following students were recently named to the Lincoln R-2 Elementary Honor Roll for the third quarter of the 2019-20 school year.
Principal’s A Honor Roll
Fourth Grade: Ryleigh Bain, Riley Beebe, Braeden Ferguson, Colton Hercules, Hufford, Parker, Lillian Johnson, Michael Neumann, Grayson Rutherford, Molly Strozewski.
Fifth Grade: Skylar Arbuckle, Lexi Beebe, Emarie Eckhoff, Greenlea Harms, Chance Koll, Colton Reedy, Hannah Rose.
Sixth Grade: John Cramer, Samantha Gardner, Ethan Goosen, Rebekah Helland, Dawson Parrott, Damon Salmons.
B Honor Roll
Fourth Grade: Cheston Adams, Eli Adams, Maverick Brown, Kolbee Driskell, Corbin Gilmore, Halo Harvey, Moriah Helland, Hayden Johnson, Fallon McCullough, Blake Michael, Quinten Roberts, Ethan Siebert, Aiden Spies, Braelynn Stapleton, James Treece, Savanna Winkler.
Fifth Grade: Adele Anderson, Reed Bagley, Ella Biggerstaff, Isaac Brown, Katy Cook,
Eiden Eichler, Westin Eifert, Aurora Fenner-Harms, Ceanna Johnson, Brendan Mathis, Layne Nienhueser, Taylor Roark, Izabella Schierholz, Gabriel Torres.
Sixth Grade: Xander Cole, Breanna Crawford, Benjamin Eckhoff, Emalee Hamilton, Cadence Harvey, Keara Johnson, Dalton Jones, Haylee Lester, Bogan Lines, Addison Monteer, Delaney Monteer, Cade Rutherford, Riley Sanders, Noah Siebert, Kassidy Smith, Chevelle Weddle, Ethan Warner, Abigail Worthley.
