The following students were recently named to the Lincoln R-2 Elementary Honor Roll for the fourth quarter of the 2019-20 school year.
Principal’s Honor Roll
Fourth Grade: Eli Adams, Ryleigh Bain, Riley Beebee, Maverick Brown, Braeden Ferguson, Moriah Helland, Colton Hercules, Parker Hufford, Hayden Johnson, Lillian Johnson, Michael Neumann, Quinten Roberts, Grayson Rutherford, Braelynn Stapleton, Molly Strozewski, James Treece.
Fifth Grade: Skylar Arbuckle, Reed Bagley, Katy Cook, Emarie Eckhoff, Westin Eifert, Greenlea Harms, Ceanna Johnson, Chance Koll, Colton Reedy, Hannah Rose.
Sixth Grade: John Cramer, Benjamin Eckhoff, Samantha Gardner, Ethan Goosen, Rebekah Helland, Keara Johnson, Dalton Jones, Bogan Lines, Addison Monteer, Delaney Monteer, Dawson Parrott, Damon Salmons, Ethan Warner.
Honor Roll
Fourth Grade: Cheston Adams, Tanner Cramer, Gunnar Denny, Kolbee Driskell, Corbin Gilmore, Natalea Hamilton, Halo Harvey, Fallon McCullough, Blake Michael, Zayne Porter, Leahna Salde, Ethan Siebert, Aiden Spies, Candace Wilson, Savanna Winkler.
Fifth Grade: Adele Anderson, Lexi Beebee, Ella Biggerstaff, Isaac Brown, Diezel Duncan, Eden Eichler, Aurora Fenner-Harms, Brilee Hyde, Brendan Mathis, Layne Nienhueser, Taylor Roark, Izabella Schierholz, Gabriel Torres.
Sixth Grade: Tyler Bryan, Xander Cole, Breanna Crawford, Emalee Hamilton, Cadence Harvey, Turnner Kreisler, Haylee Lester, Amarillo Martinez, Zoe McCullough, Cade Rutherford, Riley Sanders, Kassidy Smith, Chevelle Weddle, Ashton Wolfe, Abigail Worthley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.