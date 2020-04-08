The following students were recently named to the Lincoln R-2 Honor Roll for the third quarter of the 2019-20 school year.
Principal’s A Honor Roll
Seventh Grade: Kaitlynn Brown, Matthew Cook, Camden Everhart, Lacie Gross, Myles Harms, Audrey Keuper, Emma Lux, Blake Lyon, Braylin Paxton, Adisyn Pennell, Thomas Rose, Sidney Spry, Chase Young.
Eighth Grade: Alekzander Barnes, Kindle Bartley, Lexie Dulaban, Kolie Duncan, Madison Hoehns, Shelby Jones, Ella Watt.
Freshmen: Kyle Eckhoff, Mackson Hesse, Ross Johnson, Connor Lynde, Kristen Manning, Lacey Wiggins.
Sophomores: Matthew Kreisler, Lauren Morgan, Rachel Morgan, Riley Warren.
Juniors: Levi Betts, Haley Ebeling, Lilyan Martinez, Gabriel Mehrens, Carson Mertgen, Hailey Moore, Anna Painter, Devon Parrott, Cadyn Paxton, Elizabeth Rose, Callie Spunaugle, Jordan Young.
Seniors: Sidney Adams, Hayden Beaman, Joseph Bittner, Haley Mackey, Hannah Reaves, Chloe Reese, Reanna Schrader, Daltyn Smeltzer.
Scholastic B Honor Roll
Seventh Grade: Jasmine Cooper, Nathaniel Griffin, Charlize Roberts, Natalie Siebert, Kaylee Simons, Lance Stevenson, Emanuel Torres.
Eighth Grade: Katlynn Barlow, Taylor Botteron, Tucker Braden, Zaden Cole, Joseph Kauffman, Allie Keuper, Emma Meyer, Courtney Stephens, Eli Worthley.
Freshmen: Dallas Drake, Gracyn Eifert, Bryce Koll, Steven Kranz, Shelby Lutjen, Kaleb Munday, Carley Murphy, Jacob Plumb, Dylan Prichard, Jeffrey Sash, Connor Spry, Asia Srader, Dustin White, Haley Wolfe.
Sophomores: Levi Campbell, Grace Eichler, Zoey Gates, Carly Haynes, Luke Martinez, Caden Smallwood, Jenna Vandaveer, Erica Young.
Juniors: James Cooper, Raevin Craig, Alexis Harms, Gary Kendrick, Kyle Meadows, Angelina Pruitt, Mary Ramsey, Savanna Schietzelt, Austin Smith, Samantha Spurr, Sidney Wolf.
Seniors: Jackson Beaman, Brooke Braden, Dustin Hess, Nathaniel Hesse, Jaylyn Mayes, Madison Schietzelt, Dalton Stephens, Callie Wolfe, Kristin Worthley.
