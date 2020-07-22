The following scholarships and awards were presented to seniors from the Class of 2020 at Lincoln High School.
Sidney Adams: A+ Scholarship, State Fair Community College Board of Trustees Scholarship.
Jackson Beaman: A+ Scholarship, Lincoln/Ionia MFA Scholarship, Lincoln PTO Scholarship, Vivian Harms Bowles Scholarship.
Hayden Beaman: A+ Scholarship, Missouri Valley College Athletic Scholarship, Mary Lay Scholarship, Fajen Foundation Scholarship, Glenn Coffey Scholarship, Lincoln Hunting Club Scholarship, Kaysinger Bluff Pioneer Heritage Association Scholarship, Vivian Harms Bowles Scholarship, Turkey Federation Scholarship, Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Scholarship, Lincoln Community Teacher Association Education Scholarship, Bill Haynes Memorial Scholarship.
Brooke Braden: Countryside Fraternal Order of Eagles 4286 Scholarship.
Porsche Clinkenbeard: A+ Scholarship.
Parker Engles: A+ Scholarship
Bridget Gile: A+ Scholarship.
Nathaniel Hesse: A+ Scholarship.
Bo Kroenke: A+ Scholarship, Lincoln Hunting Club Scholarship.
Haley Mackey: A+ Scholarship, Edward & Norene Sartin Kullman Scholarship, Lincoln Hunting Club Scholarship, George Washington Carver.
Jaylyn Mayes: A+ Scholarship, Leona S. Larson Scholarship.
Hannah Reaves: A+ Scholarship.
Chloe Reese: A+ Scholarship, Dorothy S. Phegley Scholarship, National Honor Society Scholarship.
Madison Schietzelt: A+ Scholarship.
Reanna Schrader: A+ Scholarship, MO State Board of Governor’s Scholarship, WARM House Scholarship, Main Street Mutual Scholarship, Vivian Harms Bowles Scholarship, George Washington Carver.
Daltyn Smeltzer: A+ Scholarship.
Dalton Stephens: A+ Scholarship.
Callie Wolf: A+ Scholarship.
Kristen Worthley: A+ Scholarship.
