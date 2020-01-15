The following students were recently named to the Lincoln R-II Honor Roll for the second quarter of the 2019-20 school year.
Principal’s A Honor Roll
Seventh Grade: Kaitlynn Brown, Matthew Cook, Jasmine Cooper, Myles Harms, Blake Lyon, Emma Lux, Braylin Paxton, Adisyn Pennell, Thomas Rose, Chase Young.
Eighth Grade: Kindle Bartley, Lexie Dulaban, Kolie Duncan, Madison Hoehns, Ella Watt
Freshmen: Kyle Eckhoff, Ross Johnson, Steven Kranz, Connor Lynde, Kristen Manning, Asia Srader, Dustin White, Lacey Wiggins.
Sophomores: Levi Campbell, Lauren Ferry-Sullentrop, Zoey Gates, Matthew Kreisler, Lauren Morgan, Rachel Morgan, Riley Warren.
Juniors: Levi Betts, James Cooper, Haley Ebeling, Alexis Harms, Lilyan Martinez, Gabriel Mehrens, Hailey Moore, Anna Painter, Devon Parrott, Cadyn Paxton, Elizabeth Rose, Savanna Schietzelt, Callie Spunaugle, Jordan Young.
Seniors: Sidney Adams, Jackson Beaman, Brooke Braden, Bridget Gile, Seth Lakin, Jaylyn Mayes, Hannah Reaves, Reanna Schrader, Dalton Stephebns, Callie Wolfe.
Scholastic B Honor Roll
Seventh Grade: Elizabeth Botteron, Camden Everhart, Audrey Keuper, Charlize Roberts, Sydney Spry, Lance Stevenson, Emanuel Torres, Alex Vanblaricon.
Eighth Grade: Katlynn Barlow, Alekzander Barnes, Taylor Botteron, Zaden Cole, Allie Keuper, Emma Meyer, Aubrey Reimund, Courtney Stephens.
Freshmen: Taylor Bays, Dallas Drake, Gracyn Eifert, William Fincher, Mackson Hesse, Bryce Koll, Shelby Lutjen, Jeffrey Sash.
Sophomores: Emily Bonner, Grace Eichler, Carly Haynes, Ariel Hooton, Luke Martinez, Caden Smallwood, Jenna Vandaveer, Erica Young.
Juniors: Lydia Eckhoff, Jessica Jones, Gary Kendrick, Kyle Meadows, Mary Ramsey, Austin Smith, Samantha Spurr, Abryana Srader, Josylin Turner.
Seniors: Donavan Dillon, Dustin Hess, Haley Mackey, Chloe Reese, Madison Schietzelt, Dalton Smeltzer, Kristin Worthley.
