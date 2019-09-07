Lincoln will host the annual Grassroots Fly-In Saturday, Sept. 14 on the Lincoln grass airfield, located behind Estes Drive-In on U.S. Route 65. Meals will be served for the public and pilots in Hanger No. 3. Breakfast will be from 7 to 10 a.m. and lunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is a freewill donation. All types of aircraft are welcome.
There will be door prizes from local merchants and restaurants. Aircraft can monitor and use 122.9 CTAF Elevation 940’ Standard Left Traffic. All proceeds will be used to make improvements required by the FAA and to preserve the field. For more information, call 660-547-2718 or 660-723-3970. The rain date will be Saturday, Sept. 28.
