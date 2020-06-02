Polls closed at 7 p.m. in Pettis County. Below are the local results with 17 of 17 precincts reporting according to the Pettis County Clerk's Office:

Pettis County road and bridge tax proposition

Yes: 2,195

No: 1,146

State Fair Community College Board of Trustees (two seats)

Justin Hubbs 1,474

Richard L. Parker 1,476

Christopher Paszkiewicz 634

WyAnn Lipps 770

Yvonne Clark (dropped out of the race) 1,028

Pettis County R-V (Northwest) Board of Education (three seats)

Janeene Williams (incumbent) 194

Sherry Killion 187

Steve Jolly 138

Ben Burson 66

Casey Smith 126

Green Ridge R-8 Board of Education (three seats)

Barry L. White (incumbent) 172

Kenneth Ollison (incumbent) 186

Bob Stone (incumbent) 204

Shelbi Paige Noble 158

Pettis County Ambulance District Board of Directors District 2

Mike Layton (incumbent) 297

John Nail 421

Village of Hughesville (two seats)

Trena Frazier 31

Rose Thompson 27

Ruth A. Mason 17

Hughesville tax levy proposition

Yes: 31

No: 13

La Monte mayor

Sherry Motley 56

Ronnie McNeive (incumbent) 60

La Monte Water and sewer system revenue bonds proposition

Yes: 99

No: 21

Sedalia Ward 2

Chris Marshall 161

Tina Boggess 186

Sedalia Ward 3

Charles G. Lowe (incumbent) 164

Lucas Richardson 200

Sedalia Ward 4

Larry Stevenson 113

Rhiannon M. Foster 342

Jeff Wimann 184

City of Houstonia

One four-year term mayoral seat and two two-year term alderman seats are available. No candidates filed. There were 13 write-in votes for mayor, one write-in vote for North Alderman and 11 write-in votes for South Alderman.

City of Smithton East Alderman

Edward L. Saltsgaver (incumbent) 25

Steve A. Moore 6

