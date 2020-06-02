Polls closed at 7 p.m. in Pettis County. Below are the local results with 17 of 17 precincts reporting according to the Pettis County Clerk's Office:
Pettis County road and bridge tax proposition
Yes: 2,195
No: 1,146
State Fair Community College Board of Trustees (two seats)
Justin Hubbs 1,474
Richard L. Parker 1,476
WyAnn Lipps 770
Yvonne Clark (dropped out of the race) 1,028
Pettis County R-V (Northwest) Board of Education (three seats)
Janeene Williams (incumbent) 194
Sherry Killion 187
Steve Jolly 138
Ben Burson 66
Casey Smith 126
Green Ridge R-8 Board of Education (three seats)
Barry L. White (incumbent) 172
Kenneth Ollison (incumbent) 186
Bob Stone (incumbent) 204
Shelbi Paige Noble 158
Pettis County Ambulance District Board of Directors District 2
Mike Layton (incumbent) 297
John Nail 421
Village of Hughesville (two seats)
Trena Frazier 31
Rose Thompson 27
Ruth A. Mason 17
Hughesville tax levy proposition
Yes: 31
No: 13
La Monte mayor
Sherry Motley 56
Ronnie McNeive (incumbent) 60
La Monte Water and sewer system revenue bonds proposition
Yes: 99
No: 21
Sedalia Ward 2
Chris Marshall 161
Tina Boggess 186
Sedalia Ward 3
Charles G. Lowe (incumbent) 164
Lucas Richardson 200
Sedalia Ward 4
Larry Stevenson 113
Jeff Wimann 184
One four-year term mayoral seat and two two-year term alderman seats are available. No candidates filed. There were 13 write-in votes for mayor, one write-in vote for North Alderman and 11 write-in votes for South Alderman.
City of Smithton East Alderman
Edward L. Saltsgaver (incumbent) 25
Steve A. Moore 6
