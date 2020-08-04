Polls close at 7 p.m. in Pettis County. Below are the local results with 15 of 15 precincts reporting according to the Pettis County Clerk's Office:

 

U.S. Representative District 4

Republican

Neal Gist: 1,672

Vicky Hartzler: 5,079

Democrat

Lindsey Simmons: 1,602

Libertarian

Robert E. Smith: 27

Steven K. Koonse: 20

 

State Representative District 48

Republican

Tim Taylor: 599

Don (Donnie) Baragary: 117

Democrat

William (Bill) Betteridge: 77

 

State Representative District 51

Republican

Kurtis Gregory: 616

Libertarian

William Truman (Bill) Wayne: 2

 

State Representative District 52

Republican

Bradley Pollitt: 3,738

 

State Representative District 54

Republican

Dan Houx: 1,051

Democrat

James Williams: 163

 

Pettis County Eastern Commissioner

Republican

Dean Manuel: 828

Israel Baeza: 1,777

Brent Hampy: 582

 

Pettis County Western Commissioner

Republican

John Sultanov: 522

Jim Marcum: 2,514

Bill Berry: 560

 

Pettis County Assessor

Republican

Christopher C. Woolery: 3,854

Thomas J. Oldham: 984

Amber Bridges: 1,691

 

Pettis County Coroner

Republican

Robert “Skip” Smith: 6,090

 

Pettis County Sheriff

Republican

Kevin C. Bond: 5,695

 

Pettis County Treasurer

Republican

Kim Lyne: 5,767

Vlad Warsawski: 950

 

Pettis County Public Administrator

Democrat

Charli Ackerman: 1,630

 

Pettis County Surveyor

Democrat

Kerry Turpin: 1,614

 

Amendment 2

Yes: 3,318

No: 5,437

