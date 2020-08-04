Polls close at 7 p.m. in Pettis County. Below are the local results with 15 of 15 precincts reporting according to the Pettis County Clerk's Office:
U.S. Representative District 4
Republican
Neal Gist: 1,672
Vicky Hartzler: 5,079
Democrat
Lindsey Simmons: 1,602
Libertarian
Robert E. Smith: 27
Steven K. Koonse: 20
State Representative District 48
Republican
Tim Taylor: 599
Don (Donnie) Baragary: 117
Democrat
William (Bill) Betteridge: 77
State Representative District 51
Republican
Kurtis Gregory: 616
Libertarian
William Truman (Bill) Wayne: 2
State Representative District 52
Republican
Bradley Pollitt: 3,738
State Representative District 54
Republican
Dan Houx: 1,051
Democrat
James Williams: 163
Pettis County Eastern Commissioner
Republican
Dean Manuel: 828
Israel Baeza: 1,777
Brent Hampy: 582
Pettis County Western Commissioner
Republican
John Sultanov: 522
Jim Marcum: 2,514
Bill Berry: 560
Pettis County Assessor
Republican
Christopher C. Woolery: 3,854
Thomas J. Oldham: 984
Amber Bridges: 1,691
Pettis County Coroner
Republican
Robert “Skip” Smith: 6,090
Pettis County Sheriff
Republican
Kevin C. Bond: 5,695
Pettis County Treasurer
Republican
Kim Lyne: 5,767
Vlad Warsawski: 950
Pettis County Public Administrator
Democrat
Charli Ackerman: 1,630
Pettis County Surveyor
Democrat
Kerry Turpin: 1,614
Amendment 2
Yes: 3,318
No: 5,437
