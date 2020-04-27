Windsor livestock auction market report for April 20
Receipts 1,790 HD; 10% cows. Compared to last week, all classes of steers and heifers sold mostly steady. Slaughter cows sold $3 to $5 higher.
Steers medium and large frame, 300 to 400 pounds, $156 to $185; 400 to 500 pounds, $145 to $175; 500 to 600 pounds, $131 to 168; 600 to 700 pounds, $118 to $147; 700 to 800 pounds, $101 to $140; 800 to 900 pounds, $88 to $117.50.
Small frame or fleshy steers and bulls, 400 to 700 pounds, $105 to $151.
Heifers medium and large frame No. 1, 300 to 400 pounds, $136 to $161; 400 to 500 pounds, $122 to $149; 500 to 600 pounds, $110 to $143; 600 to 700 pounds, $92 to $131; 700 to 800 pounds, $83 to $113; 800 to 900 pounds, N/A.
Small frame of fleshy heifers, 400 to 700 pounds, $81 to $128.
Weigh cows bulk, $50 to $56; high dressing, $56 to $64.50; low dressing, $48 back; bulls bulk, $72 to $83.
Rep. sales: 14 black steers, 458 pounds, $173.75; package black steers, 577 pounds, $159.25; 11 black steers, 610 pounds, $147; 12 black steers, 696 pounds, $139; 25 mixed steers, 763 pounds, $126.75; 17 black steers, 788 pounds, $122; 28 mixed steers, 845 pounds, $115.85; 10 black/white faced steers, 718, $137.
11 black heifers, 461 pounds, $149; 13 black heifers, 467 pounds, $149; 9 black/white-faced heifers, 610 pounds, $131; 17 mixed heifers, 728 pounds, $113.
