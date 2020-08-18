Windsor livestock auction market report for Aug. 12
Receipts, 2,009 HD; 9% cows. Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold mostly steady to $6 higher. Slaughter cows sold mostly $5 to $8 lower.
Steers medium and large frame, 300 to 400 pounds, $164 to $183.25; 400 to 500 pounds, $160 to $181.25; 500 to 600 pounds, $151 to $180; 600 to 700 pounds, $144 to $164; 700 to 800 pounds, $134 to $152; 800 to 900 pounds, $124 to $143.
Small frame or fleshy steers and bulls, 400 to 500 pounds, $121 to $161.
Heifers medium and large frame No. 1, 300 to 400 pounds, $154 to $172.50; 400 to 500 pounds, $144 to $164.50; 500 to 600 pounds, $137 to $152; 600 to 700 pounds, $131 to $149.75; 700 to 800 pounds, $124 to $147; 800 to 900 pounds, $105 to $122.
Small frame or fleshy heifers, 400 to 700 pounds, $85 to $124.
Weigh cows bulk, $58 to $64; high dressing, $67 to $76; low dressing, $44 back; bulls bulk, $88 to $95.
Rep. sales: 1 load of mixed steers, 736 pounds, $152; 2 loads of mixed steers, 798 pounds, $147.25; 19 black steers, 652 pounds, $160; 19 mixed steers, 654 pounds, $160; 15 black steers, 606 pounds, $164.
2 loads of black heifers, 703 pounds, $147; 1 load black heifers, 640 pounds, $149.75; 1 load mixed heifers, 713 pounds, $142.50.
