Central Missouri Sale Company - Sedalia, AMS Livestock, Poultry, & Grain Market News
Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News for July 27
Auction
This week Last week Last Year
Total Receipts: 932 483
Feeder Cattle: 855(91.7%) 451 (93.4%)
Slaughter Cattle: 77 (8.3%) 22 (4.6%)
Replacement Cattle: 0 (0%) 10 (2.1%)
Compared to last week, feeder steers under 800 pounds, mostly steady to firm, Over 800 pounds no recent price comparison, however the undertone was higher. Feeder heifers mostly steady, part load 625-650 pounds $8 higher. Demand good. Supply moderate. Slaughter cows $2 to $5 higher. Supply included: 92% Feeder Cattle (75% Steers, 23% Heifers, 2% Bulls); 8% Slaughter Cattle (90% Cows, 10% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 67%.
Feeder cattle
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
2 385 385 179 179
18 401-440 425 168-173.50 170.96
10 450-458 455 167-168 167.40
24 505-536 514 159-166.50 164.01
17 550-599 581 150-153.50 152.32
22 602-648 632 148-151 148.80
6 692 692 137 137
23 719-748 731 134-135 134.60
38 769 769 135 135
173 812-820 816 132-138.60 134.99
114 888-899 893 126-126.60 126.29
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
5 400-440 417 161-164 162.16
5 458-470 461 151-155 153.01
8 548 548 138-150 141
7 580 580 136 136
15 635-644 641 130-144 137.90
5 682 682 147 147
STEERS - Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
5 636 636 140 140
3 663 663 135 135
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
3 360 360 140-142 141.33
6 415-445 422 142-145 143.98
22 450-498 468 140-146.50 144.05
24 560-580 564 129.50-137 133.40
21 639 639 135.25 135.25
6 655-669 667 121.50-122 121.92
9 701-703 702 121.50-124.50 123.50
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
4 393 393 135 135
3 400 400 135.50 135.50
17 475-494 491 130-138 135.24
11 510-545 519 123-135 125.81
20 577-588 579 124-126 124.30
5 625-635 627 110-127.50 123.96
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
3 347 347 145 145
3 447 447 160 160
3 510-515 512 132-137 133.68
3 560 560 121.50 121.50
4 610 610 130 130
Slaughter cattle
COWS - Breaker 75-80% (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price Dressing
3 1210-1325 1260 63-68.50 65.46 Average
7 1165-1640 1431 69-76.00 71.43 High
COWS - Boner 80-85% (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price Dressing
16 885-4985 1423 63-67 65.09 Average
9 1085-1470 1252 68-74 70.14 High
4 960-1350 1118 57-62.50 60.77 Low
COWS - Lean 85-90% (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price Dressing
5 790-1185 1004 54-58 55.75 Average
7 925-1405 1054 61-69 65.93 High
4 795-1030 928 41-51 46.05 Low
2 970-975 973 26-36 30.99 Very Low
BULLS - 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price Dressing
3 1165-1680 1355 93-98 96.27 Average
3 1760-1975 1850 104-107 105.34 High
Source: USDA AMS Livestock, Poultry & Grain Market News, Missouri Department of Ag Market News, Steve Gill, Jefferson City, 573-751-5618; https://mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov/viewReport/1818.
Windsor livestock auction market report for July 29
Receipts, 969 HD; 8% cows. Compared to last week all classes of steers and heifers sold mostly steady to $6 higher. Slaughter cows sold $4 to $7 higher.
Steers medium and large frame, 300 to 400 pounds, $163 to $186; 400 to 500 pounds, $163 to $179.50; 500 to 600 pounds, $154 to $171.25; 600 to 700 pounds, $144 to $159.50; 700 to 800 pounds, $138 to $144; 800 to 900 pounds, $128 to $136.
Small frame or fleshy steers and bulls, 400 to 700 pounds, $105 to $151.
Heifers medium and large frame No. 1, 300 to 400 pounds, $137 to $163.50; 400 to 500 pounds, $131 to $161; 500 to 600 pounds, $127 to $154; 600 to 700 pounds, $118 oto $141.50; 700 to 800 pounds, $110 to $135.50; 800 to 900 pounds, $100 to $121.50.
Small frame or fleshy heifers, 400 to 700 pounds, $91 to $137.
Weigh cows bulk, $70 to $76; high dressing, $76 to $86; low dressing, $60 back; bulls bulk, $93 to $108.
Rep. sales: 25 black steers, 595 pounds, $162; 21 black steers, 619 pounds, $159.50; 17 black heifers, 509 pounds, $154; 16 black heifers, 607 pounds, $141.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.