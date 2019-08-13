Windsor livestock auction market report for Aug. 7
Receipts 826 HD; 8% cows. Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold mostly steady. Slaughter cows sold mostly steady.
Steers medium and large frame, 300 to 400 pounds, $167 to $186; 400 to 500 pounds, $153 to $179; 500 to 600 pounds, $146 to $173; 600 to 700 pounds, $137 to $161; 700 to 800 pounds, $127 to $153; 800 to 900 pounds, $124 to $137.
Small frame or fleshy steers and bulls, 400 to 700 pounds, $116 to $164.
Heifers medium and large frame one, 300 to 400 pounds, $141 to $168; 400 to 500 pounds, $138 to $162; 500 to 600 pounds, $128 to $157; 600 to 700 pounds, $120 to $145.50; 700 to 800 pounds, $116 to $136.50; 800 to 900 pounds, N/A.
Small frame or fleshy heifers, 400 to 700 pounds, $100 to $141.
Weigh cows bulk, $59 to $66; high dressing, $64 to $74.50; low dressing, $58 back; bulls bulk, $88 to $99.
