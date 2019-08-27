Windsor livestock auction market report for Aug. 21
Receipts, 720 HD; 27% cows. Compared to two weeks ago, all classes of steers and heifers sold mostly steady. Slaughter cows sold steady to $3 higher.
Steers medium and large frame, 300 to 400 pounds, N/A; 400 to 500 pounds, $154 to $182; 500 to 600 pounds, $145 to $171.25; 600 to 700 pounds, $140 to $159; 700 to 800 pounds, $131 to $148.50; 800 to 900 pounds, N/A.
Small frame or fleshy steers and bulls, 400 to 700 pounds, $115 to $160.
Heifers medium and large frame No. 1, 300 to 400 pounds, N/A; 400 to 500 pounds, $138 to $169.50; 500 to 600 pounds, $131 to $152.50; 600 to 700 pounds, $124 to $147; 700 to 800 pounds, $120 to $134; 800 to 900 pounds, N/A.
Small frame or fleshy heifers, 400 to 700 pounds, $105 to $138.
Weigh cows bulk, $60 to $64; high dressing, $65 to $71; low dressing, $53 back; bulls bulk, $85 to $99.
Rep. sales: 17 black steers, 468 pounds, $182; 16 black/white faced steers, 547 pounds, $171.25; five black steers, 565 pounds, $167; 11 black steers, 615 pounds, $159; 13 black steers, 637 pounds, $159; nine black steers, 705 pounds, $148.50; four black heifers, 378 pounds, $170; package black heifers, 432 pounds, $169.50; 17 black/white faced heifers, 483 pounds, $159; 10 black heifers, 555 pounds, $152.50; 12 black heifers, 611 pounds, $147.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.