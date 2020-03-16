Windsor livestock auction market report for March 11
Compared to last week cattle sold mostly $3 to $7 lower with exception to 550 to 650 pounds steers and heifers, which sold mostly steady to $3 lower. Weigh cows sold $3 to $5 lower.
Steers medium and large frame, 300 to 400 pounds, $161 to $188; 400 to 500 pounds, $156 to $178; 500 to 600 pounds, $156 to $178; 600 to 700 pounds, $128 to $160.50; 700 to 800 pounds, $122 to $140; 800 to 900 pounds, N/A.
Small frame or fleshy steers and bulls, 400 to 700 pounds, $101 to $158.
Heifers medium and large frame No. 1, 300 to 400 pounds, $140 to $168; 400 to 500 pounds, $136 to $160; 500 to 600 pounds, $127 to $158; 600 to 700 pounds, $117 to $146; 700 to 800 pounds, $103 to $131; 800 to 900 pounds, N/A.
Small frame or fleshy heifers, 400 to 700 pounds, $90 to $133.
Weigh cows bulk, $42 to $48; high dressing, $52 to $65; low dressing, $37 back; bulls bulk, $78 to $81.
