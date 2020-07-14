Windsor livestock auction market report for July 8
Receipts, 786 HD; 12% cows. Compared to last week, steers and heifers steady to $2 lower. Slaughter cows sold steady to $3 higher.
Steers medium and large frame, 300 to 400 pounds, N/A; 400 to 500 pounds, $152 to $174.50; 500 to 600 pounds $138 to $162.50; 600 to 700 pounds, $140 to $148.50; 700 to 800 pounds, $130 to $143; 800 to 900 pounds, $118 to $128.
Small frame or fleshy steers and bulls, 400 to 700 pounds, $78 to $148.
Heifers medium and large frame No. 1, 300 to 400 pounds, N/A; 400 to 500 pounds, $135 to $159; 500 to 600 pounds, $124 to $156; 600 to 700 pounds, $116 to $131; 700 to 800 pounds, $100 to $124.50; 800 to 900 pounds, $85 to $118.
Small frame or fleshy heifers, 400 to 700 pounds, $90 to $124.
Weigh cows bulk, $63 to $68; high dressing, $70 to $77; low dressing, $56 back; bulls bulk, $87 to $96.
