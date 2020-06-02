Windsor livestock auction market report for May 27
Receipts, 2,266; 7% cows. Compared to last week, steers under 700 pounds, sold mostly $3 to $8 higher and heavier weights sold mostly steady. Heifer calves under 600 pounds, sold mostly steady to $3 higher.
Steers medium and large frame, 300 to 400 pounds, $163 to $185; 400 to 500 pounds, $157 to $185; 500 to 600 pounds, $141 to $182.50; 600 to 700 pounds, $130 to $160.50; 700 to 800 pounds, $118 to $141.50; 800 to 900 pounds, $110 ot $133.
Small frame or fleshy steers and bulls, 400 to 700 pounds, $111 to $164.
Heifers medium and larger frame No. 1, 300 to 400 pounds, 140 to $165; 400 to 500 pounds, $137 to $161; 500 to 600 pounds, $124 to $151; 600 to 700 pounds, $110 ot $137; 700 to 800 pounds, $98 to $127; 800 to 900 pounds, $85 to $118.
Small frame or fleshy heifers, 400 to 700 pounds, $91 to $138.
Weigh cows bulk, $55 to $61; high dressing, $61 to $69; low dressing, $46 back; bulls bulk, $83 to $97.50.
