Windsor livestock auction market report for April 29
Receipts, 2,028HD; 11% cows. Compared to last week, yearlings sold mostly steady to $4 higher with calves selling mostly steady to $5 lower depending on their condition and health program. Slaughter cows traded mostly steady.
Steers medium and large frame, 300 to 400 pounds, $154 to $174; 400 to 500 pounds, $150 to $172.50; 500 to 600 pounds, $136 to $164.25; 600 to 700 pounds, $122 to $144; 700 to 800 pounds, $104 to $145; 800 to 900 pounds, $89 to $119.25.
Small frame or fleshy steers and bulls, 400 to 700 pounds, $95 to $151.
Heifers medium and large frame No. 1, 300 to 400 pounds, $131 to $155; 400 to 500 pounds, $122 to $146; 500 to 600 pounds, $115 to $137; 600 to 700 pounds, $101 to $128.50; 700 to 800 pounds, $85 to $115; 800 to 900 pounds, $79 to $101.
Small frame or fleshy heifers, 400 to 700 pounds, $85 to $116.
Weigh cows bulk, $50 to $60; high dressing, $60 to $65; low dressing, $45 back; bulls bulk, $82 to $91.
Rep. sales: 18 black steers, 421 pounds, $174; 17 black steers, 586 pounds, $158; 21 black/white faced steers, 590 pounds, $149; 7 mixed steers, 688 pounds, $142; 11 black steers, 700 pounds, $145; 15 black steers, 799 pounds, $119; 10 black steers, 813 pounds, $119.25; package black steers, 778 pounds, $125; package black heifers, 433 pounds, $146; 42 black heifers, 587 pounds, $137; 19 black/white faced heifers, 624 pounds, $128.50; load of black heifers, 672 pounds, $120; 30 black heifers, 747 pounds, $118.50.
